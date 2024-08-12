Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.50

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 3959802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 95,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 310,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 697,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.