Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 448.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. 27,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.