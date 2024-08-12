Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 448.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. 27,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.