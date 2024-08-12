CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.71.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.78.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3264335 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

