China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
CYD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05.
China Yuchai International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.1%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
