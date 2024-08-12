Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,281. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.62.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

