CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,168,000 after buying an additional 865,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.