Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 341,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,859. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

