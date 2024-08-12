Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 2,214,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

