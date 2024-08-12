CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.44.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$73.63. 58,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,487. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.33. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.53.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $3,603,649. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

