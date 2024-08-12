CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a growth of 1,869.6% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,425,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 600,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1,013.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 370,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

