Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 5.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $103.22. 183,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.59.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

