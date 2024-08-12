Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.27

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 95130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
