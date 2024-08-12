CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 2,827.3% in July

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 2,827.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAXW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

