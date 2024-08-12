Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott A. Hill Purchases 40,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cardlytics Stock Down 6.9 %

CDLX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 2,137,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.