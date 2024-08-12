Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $12.08 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.08 billion and $285.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.81 or 0.04532455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,116,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,566,744 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

