Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 793,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after buying an additional 612,632 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,682,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

