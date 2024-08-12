Capital CS Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 196.9% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $450.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,573,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

