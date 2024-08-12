Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,302 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Stifel Financial comprises about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

