Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.