Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.040–0.870 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

