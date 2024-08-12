Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bumble by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bumble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

