Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUJA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUJA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 250,116 shares during the period. Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

