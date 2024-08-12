BTIG Research Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 4,125,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

