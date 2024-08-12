Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

BCUCY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

