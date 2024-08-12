Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Financial Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $355.50 million 2.38 $75.00 million $0.93 10.25 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.04% 6.51% 0.68% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

