Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. 908,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.