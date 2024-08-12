Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 908,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

