Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 908,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.