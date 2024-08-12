Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $80.25

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,426,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 5,474.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 337,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

