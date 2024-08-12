Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadwind by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

