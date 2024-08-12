BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRC

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.