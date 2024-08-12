Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.51

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$80.51 and last traded at C$80.32, with a volume of 73216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

