Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 2,951,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.