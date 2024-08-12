BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. BlackSky Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 493,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,062. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

