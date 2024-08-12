BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 510964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 284,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 171.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The company has a market cap of $750.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.