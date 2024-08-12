BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.82

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 403429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

