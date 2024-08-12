BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.82

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 403429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.