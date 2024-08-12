BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BlackRock stock traded down $9.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $847.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $810.38 and its 200 day moving average is $799.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.