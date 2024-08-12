BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BINC. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Emory University purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.75. 231,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

