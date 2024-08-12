Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.67. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 161,337 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

