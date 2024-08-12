BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.85. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

