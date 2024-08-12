BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. BioCardia has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Friday, July 26th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

