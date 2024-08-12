Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

