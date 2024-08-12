Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. 942,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

