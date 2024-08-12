Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.62.

Shares of COST stock traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $854.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

