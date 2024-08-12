Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of PBPB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 115,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,684. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 45,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,447.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 71,780 shares of company stock worth $473,829 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

