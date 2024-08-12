Benchmark Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $81.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 128,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

