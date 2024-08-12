Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $82.87

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.87, but opened at $81.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 1,607 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.