Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

