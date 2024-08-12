Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 11,150,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,682,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

