Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:BNS opened at C$63.67 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.72. The stock has a market cap of C$78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

