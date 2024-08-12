Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$124.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$111.70. 410,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,266. The company has a market cap of C$81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

